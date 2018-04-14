Buyouts coming for 'Flood City' residents

NEW ROADS- A plan is moving forward to buyout the houses of residents in one Pointe Coupee Parish neighborhood, according to their state representative Friday.

"I'm just glad we finally have a permanent solution to the problem," said Rep. Major Thibaut (D-New Roads).

In the coming weeks, the parish government will begin selecting a site to relocate residents of the Pecan Acres subdivision. The neighborhood built with seemingly no regulations decades ago, has flooded 17 times since its construction.

Residents call it "Flood City".

"We're expecting a lot of rain this weekend and I don't know if we'll flood again," said resident Curnell Jackson. At first glance, her home seems normal; full of the usual comforts and trinkets.

However, the missing drywall and appliances illustrate her situation. She gave up on fully repairing her home two floods ago.

"I probably could have patched things up but it didn't make any sense", she said.

A plan to buyout the residents initially stalled as every person in the neighborhood was required to agree. Friday, Thibaut said the plan was moving forward anyway even if some continue to hold out.

Jackson and many of her neighbors said they are more than ready to leave. A new, smaller subdivision will be constructed nearby for those who want to stay in the area.

Others will have the option to take a payment and leave.