Businessman gets 2 years in prison for FEMA fraud

SHREVEPORT - A Louisiana man has been sentenced to two years in prison for illegally obtaining federal grants for a fire department so that it could buy his company's products.



Federal prosecutors say 60-year-old Curtis Roller, of Jonesboro, submitted false information on a May 2009 grant application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the Jackson Parish Ward 3 Fire Protection District.



U.S. Attorney Stephanie Finley's office said in a statement Friday that Roller obtained the funds so the fire department could purchase equipment from his company, Louisiana Firefighters Services. FEMA regulations prohibit grant writers from financially benefitting from the money awarded.



Roller pleaded guilty last May to one count of wire fraud. The judge who sentenced Roller to prison on Monday also ordered him to pay more than $403,000 in restitution.