Businesses near LSU adjust to crowd fall semester brings

BATON ROUGE - Things are busy again near LSU, and nearby businesses are trying to keep up. Students have made it back to campus and have brought their money with them.

“As soon as they get back it’s crazy,” said Angela Craig.

Craig is a bartender at Barcadia. She says the arcade restaurant is having to adjust ahead of the fall semester.

“We have to staff up. Right now we're doing a lot of hiring so we can accommodate more guests and get quicker ticket times,” said Craig.

In total, Barcadia is looking to hire at least 15 more employees. Across the street at Bengals & Bandits, the owner is making sure the shop is stocked-full of LSU gear.

“We definitely bring in a ton more inventory,” said Patrick Wilkerson. “Every year it feels like we've got plenty of time and then [the fall semester] sneaks up on us. In reality we plan out our fall a year in advance.”

For those coming back to the area, there’s some new places to check out. City Slice on West Chimes Street opened up on Monday offering New Haven, Connecticut inspired pizza.

“We felt this area was so unique so we thought it would be a really cool place to put City Slice,” said managing partner Stepehn Hightower.

But, Hightower admits the extra business, especially during football games, can be a lot to handle.

“I'm not going to lie to you that first game, I'm a little scared,” said Hightower. “But I think we're going to be very much ready to roll.”

It's a new season. Not marked by a change in weather, but a change in sightings. The businesses near Highland Road say they're ready to welcome back the backpacks, bikes and a handful of to-go boxes again.

“It's exciting because we get to bring in more faces, we get to meet new people and see more personalities,” said Craig.

Classes officially start on Monday.