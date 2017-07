Business warehouse fire under investigation

BATON ROUGE -Fire investigators are looking into what sparked a massive fire at a local business Wednesday.

Flames consumed a warehouse at United Millworks off Mammoth Ave. near W. Perdue Dr. around 2 a.m.

It took fire crews several hours to put out the intense flames.

According to the business owner at the scene, the business had just come back after the August 2016 flood.

There are no reported injuries from the fire.