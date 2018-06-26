88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Business considered total loss after Monday night fire

2 hours 41 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 June 26, 2018 8:50 AM June 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. HELENA PARISH - Firefighters responded to a massive fire overnight in St. Helena Parish.

The fire occurred at Powers Store and Restaurant in Greensburg. The call came in around 10:30 Monday night. Authorities say three different fire departments and around 25 firefighters were at the scene.

No one was at the business at the time of the fire. The building is considered to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Video from the scene was posted on Facebook

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days