Bush recovering from pneumonia, could see weekend release

January 25, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

HOUSTON - A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush could be sent home over the weekend after being hospitalized in Houston for pneumonia.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush is experiencing a lingering cough, but his lungs are clearing.

McGrath also said Wednesday the 92-year-old Bush continues to work with physical therapists to help him regain strength.

The nation's 41st president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 14 for breathing difficulties. He later was moved to intensive care when doctors inserted a breathing tube. The tube was removed after a couple of days. He was moved from the ICU Monday.

Former first lady Barbara Bush spent five days at the same hospital for treatment of bronchitis. She was released Monday.

