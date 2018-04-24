68°
Bush hoping to get to Maine despite illness

Tuesday, April 24 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath says 93-year-old former President George H.W. Bush is eager to get well so he can get to his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine.

The 41st president is being treated at Houston Methodist Hospital for an infection that's spread to his blood. He was admitted Sunday, a day after his wife Barbara's funeral.

McGrath describes Bush as "the most goal-oriented person on this planet." Their son, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, indicated during his eulogy Saturday that his father had been hospitalized recently at the same time Barbara Bush was being treated.

Jeb Bush said, "I think Dad got sick on purpose so that he could be with her." Those hospitalizations were not publicly disclosed at the time.

First lady Melania Trump, who attended the funeral, sent her best wishes to the former president. Trump tweeted Monday evening: "Sending healing thoughts of strength, along with prayers, for President George HW Bush tonight."

