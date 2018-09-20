91°
Bus wrecks leaving school in Ascension Parish Thursday
ASCENSION PARISH- A Galvez Middle school bus wrecked right in front of the middle school with six kids on board.
The wreck happened on Joe Sevario Rd near Highway 933 between 2 and 3:00 p.m.
An Ascension spokesperson told WBRZ no one was injured.
