72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bus tips over in Turkey, killing at least 23 people

1 hour 5 minutes 30 seconds ago May 13, 2017 May 13, 2017 Saturday, May 13 2017 May 13, 2017 10:34 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: KURV

ISTANBUL - Turkish authorities say at least 23 people have died and 11 others are in critical condition after a tour bus tipped over, fell 50 feet down a cliff and then hit a car on a serpentine mountain road.

Deputy governor of Mugla province, Kamil Koten, told Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency the driver is among the dead and most of those killed were women.

Governor Amir Cicek said the bus flipped over at a road bend as it was traveling from the coastal province of Izmir to Marmaris, a popular tourist destination.

Cicek said the passengers were all Turkish and the cause of the accident is unclear, pending investigation.

Anadolu said the bus was in a convoy of six, carrying mostly women and children for a Mother's Day event.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days