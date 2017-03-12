53°
Latest Weather Blog
Bus runs into crowd in Haiti, killing at least 34 people
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - Haitian rescue officials say a bus has plowed into a crowd in the city of Gonaives, killing at least 34 people.
Regional civil defense coordinator Josepth Faustin says the accident occurred at about 3 a.m. Sunday when a passenger bus first hit two people at a bus stop and then continued into a crowd of people attending a music festival.
He says angry festival-goers then attacked the bus and tried to burn it. The bus driver fled and is being sought.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC referees claim they aren't being paid on time
-
Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa indicted on bribery charges
-
Interstate detour this weekend on I-10 E near Sorrento
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former prosecutor faces arrest for violent tirade against estranged wife
-
City plans show handicap accessible ramps long overdue