38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bus overturns amid sleet in Mississippi, 2 dead

1 hour 3 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 November 14, 2018 4:19 PM November 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: FOX13 Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A coroner says two people have died and several others are injured, some critically, after a tour bus overturned on an icy highway ramp in northern Mississippi.
  
DeSoto County sheriff's deputy Alex Coker said the tour bus carrying about 50 people overturned just after midday Wednesday south of Memphis, Tennessee. The crash came as a winter storm has been raking parts of the South.
  
The county coroner, Josh Pounders, says two people are confirmed dead in the crash where Interstate 269 meets with Interstate 22. He says that the injured have been taken to area hospitals, some in critical condition.
  
The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports that Interstate 269 in closed in both directions at the interchange.
  
The road agency reports icing on roads and bridges in 10 north Mississippi counties from a winter storm raking parts of the South.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days