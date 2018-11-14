Bus overturns amid sleet in Mississippi, 2 dead

Photo: FOX13 Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A coroner says two people have died and several others are injured, some critically, after a tour bus overturned on an icy highway ramp in northern Mississippi.

DeSoto County sheriff's deputy Alex Coker said the tour bus carrying about 50 people overturned just after midday Wednesday south of Memphis, Tennessee. The crash came as a winter storm has been raking parts of the South.

The county coroner, Josh Pounders, says two people are confirmed dead in the crash where Interstate 269 meets with Interstate 22. He says that the injured have been taken to area hospitals, some in critical condition.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports that Interstate 269 in closed in both directions at the interchange.

The road agency reports icing on roads and bridges in 10 north Mississippi counties from a winter storm raking parts of the South.