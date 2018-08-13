83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bus hits overpass at Newark Penn Station, dozens injured

3 hours 26 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 August 13, 2018 7:04 AM August 13, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Derick Waller Twitter

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A bus hit an overpass at Newark's Penn Station, peeling back part of its roof and injuring dozens of passengers.

Officials say about 50 people were on the bus, which was headed to New Jersey from Washington when it hit the overpass at the entrance of the station late Sunday. Police do not believe any of the injuries are life-threatening.

The bus was operated by Liberty Coach.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days