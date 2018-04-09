68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bus driver blamed for 2016 crash that killed 3 sentenced to 15 years in prison

1 hour 23 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 April 09, 2018 1:36 PM April 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EDGARD- The driver in a bus crash that killed three people, including a St. John the Baptist Parish fire chief, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Advocate reports that Denis Amaya-Rodriguez is facing the maximum punishment for his role in the crash that killed Chief Spencer Chauvin and others in an August 2016 crash. Prosecutors spent most of the three-day trial saying Rodriguez should not have been driving since he was an illegal immigrant who didn't have a valid driver's license.

Authorities said a party bus driven by Rodriguez hit the fire truck, rear-ended a car and killed two people inside before crashing into the fireman.

Rodriguez, who's from Honduras, was trying to beat traffic when he crashed into a parked fire truck, the Advocate reports.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days