Bus driver blamed for 2016 crash that killed 3 sentenced to 15 years in prison
EDGARD- The driver in a bus crash that killed three people, including a St. John the Baptist Parish fire chief, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
The Advocate reports that Denis Amaya-Rodriguez is facing the maximum punishment for his role in the crash that killed Chief Spencer Chauvin and others in an August 2016 crash. Prosecutors spent most of the three-day trial saying Rodriguez should not have been driving since he was an illegal immigrant who didn't have a valid driver's license.
Authorities said a party bus driven by Rodriguez hit the fire truck, rear-ended a car and killed two people inside before crashing into the fireman.
Rodriguez, who's from Honduras, was trying to beat traffic when he crashed into a parked fire truck, the Advocate reports.
