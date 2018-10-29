Bus crash shuts down part of Airline Highway in Ascension Parish

DUPLESSIS - A crash shut down a portion of Airline Highway in Ascension Parish Monday afternoon.

The crash, involving a school bus and one other vehicle, was reported around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection Airline and LA 621. Authorities say no children were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The southbound lanes of Airline Highway remain CLOSED at Hwy. 621 in Ascension after an accident involving a school bus. Use your alt. route! pic.twitter.com/WZmdmnFDOn — Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) October 29, 2018

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says at least one person suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital.

The roadway has since reopened at the scene of the crash.