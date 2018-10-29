72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bus crash shuts down part of Airline Highway in Ascension Parish

2 hours 49 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, October 29 2018 Oct 29, 2018 October 29, 2018 5:00 PM October 29, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DUPLESSIS - A crash shut down a portion of Airline Highway in Ascension Parish Monday afternoon.

The crash, involving a school bus and one other vehicle, was reported around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection Airline and LA 621. Authorities say no children were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says at least one person suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital.

The roadway has since reopened at the scene of the crash.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days