Bus crash in Ecuador kills 23 people, injures 14

3 hours 32 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 August 14, 2018 8:06 AM August 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KKTV

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - Ecuadorean officials say at least 23 people died and another 14 were injured when a long-distance bus overturned on a highway near Ecuador's capital.

The Colombian-registered bus was traveling to Quito and hit another vehicle in an area known as dead man's curve at about 3 a.m. Tuesday. Quito district security secretary Juan Zapata told Colombia's Blu Radio that Colombian and Venezuelan nationals are among the dead.

Ecuador's emergency response agency said the bus overturned after running into a smaller vehicle.

