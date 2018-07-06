88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bus careens onto home's lawn, killing man in splash pool

10 hours 12 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 July 06, 2018 12:11 PM July 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WPVI
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a seemingly out-of-control city bus ran a red light, hit two cars, and then plowed onto a home's lawn where people were lounging in a splash pool, killing one man.
  
Police say the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority bus carrying 15 passengers crashed into the pool and then a home in the city's Frankford neighborhood around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
  
Fifty-two-year-old James Derbyshire was killed as he swam. Police say a second swimmer and another person on the lawn were struck, and in stable condition.
  
The 49-year-old bus driver and two passengers were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. The name of the bus driver has not been released.
  
The impact left a gaping hole in the home.
  
It's not clear why the driver lost control. The investigation continues as officials examine footage from inside and outside cameras on the bus.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days