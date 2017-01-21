Bus a no show, student misses 10 days of school

BATON ROUGE - A student attending Broadmoor Middle School says she's missed multiple days of school because her bus hasn't shown up.

Mary Ayala says her daughter Nydia has missed about ten days of school.

"I can't handle this anymore," said Ayala.

She called 2 On Your Side Wednesday, the second day this week the bus didn't show up.

"It's frustrating because I don't like doing make-up work," said Nydia.

Ayala says in August, one of their family cars was lost in the flood. That car was replaced with a truck, that got in a wreck. Her husband uses the working car to go to work, leaving early in the morning.

At first the bus came half an hour or an hour late, but then Ayala says one day it didn't show up at all.

Last week, she got a letter from East Baton Rouge Schools saying Nydia is at risk of failing because of her unexcused absences. To which she wrote a letter back.

"All other absences have been due to the terrible problem with transportation," she wrote.

Ayala says she called 2 On Your Side after thinking this could be happening to other students.

"This isn't about me anymore, this is about all the children in EBR," she said. "Everyone of them deserves a right to get picked up and taken to school on time."

Friday afternoon, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools says the bus issue has been resolved and the route now has a new driver. EBRPSS also says students will not be penalized for an absence or tardy when a bus is late or does not show.