Burning semi truck shuts down I-10 West on Basin Bridge Friday morning

ST. MARTIN PARISH - A vehicle fire has shut down I-10 West on the Basin Bridge Friday morning.

The incident was reported before 9:30 a.m. on the interstate at mile marker 127 (Whiskey Bay). Photos show the vehicle involved is a tractor-trailer.

The interstate has since reopened at the scene of the crash.

BATON ROUGE--Traffic diverted at LA 415, after fiery 18-wheeler crash shuts down I-10 W. pic.twitter.com/9VsfIuHEQ2 — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 4, 2019

No injuries have been reported.