Burning semi truck shuts down I-10 West on Basin Bridge Friday morning
ST. MARTIN PARISH - A vehicle fire has shut down I-10 West on the Basin Bridge Friday morning.
The incident was reported before 9:30 a.m. on the interstate at mile marker 127 (Whiskey Bay). Photos show the vehicle involved is a tractor-trailer.
The interstate has since reopened at the scene of the crash.
BATON ROUGE--Traffic diverted at LA 415, after fiery 18-wheeler crash shuts down I-10 W. pic.twitter.com/9VsfIuHEQ2— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 4, 2019
No injuries have been reported.