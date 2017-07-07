Burned crane blocks residents after Oakland fire

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland is blocking off streets surrounding a burned building site until crews can take down a giant construction crane hanging over the neighborhood.



Friday's early morning fire destroyed the seven-story building site but there were no injuries.



Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Erik Logan says traffic and residents are temporarily blocked from the area as a precaution.



Logan says crews will work over the weekend to secure and take down the untethered construction crane that authorities fear could collapse.



Crews will also demolish burned scaffolding hanging over the site.



Logan says fire investigators will enter the site after it is safe.



At least 10 evacuated residents are staying at an emergency shelter. Others have gone to family and friends.

