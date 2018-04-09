Burglars try to steal cash register, give up because it's too heavy

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for two burglars who tried (and failed) to steal a cash register from a local business.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the latest burglaries were reported Friday at two businesses in a shopping center on Gardere Lane.

Investigators say surveillance video shows the two suspects forcing their way into one of the businesses from the rear alleyway around 4:40 in the morning. The pair heads straight for the cash register, and rip it from its wires. However, the register proved to be too heavy and the would-be thieves left it behind.

The duo was last seen fleeing into the night as the store's security alarms sounded off. Police believe the two are connected with burglaries reported at four different businesses.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.