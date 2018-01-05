Burglars' getaway vehicle breaks down in victim's driveway

WALKER - Authorities say a duo of thieves made a not-so-quick getaway after they ran into car trouble while fleeing the scene of a burglary.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the two unidentified men broke into a home off Meadow Crossing Drive sometime Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff's office says the two stole TVs, computers and jewelry and stuffed them in a black Yukon they had driven to the the home.

As the two attempted to make their escape, the getaway vehicle failed to start, leaving them stranded at the crime scene. Photos show the hapless suspects working on the vehicle just moments after the burglary.

According to deputies, the thieves were able to get the engine running again after some time and drove off before the victim returned home.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241.