Burglars break into cop's rented car, get keys to truck, police car

NEW ORLEANS - Police say burglars broke into an officer's rented car and found keys to an unmarked police car and a truck, and stole them both.



A police spokesman says the unmarked car held the officer's gun and ammunition. Officer Aaron Looney says both vehicles were missing Friday, a day after the thefts.



He says investigators are looking into why keys were in the rental car.



The stolen vehicles are a silver 2015 Ford Taurus with public license plate No. 244838, and a white 2010 GMC Sierra truck with license B819594.



Police say the two drove off in the Taurus, then returned about 20 minutes later and took the truck.



They say the thieves may have arrived in a 2008 Lincoln MKX, reported as stolen earlier and also still missing.