Burglar steals $4,000 worth silver from area business on Christmas

DENHAM SPRINGS- A burglar smashed display cases and made off with about $4,000 worth of silver Christmas morning from an antique store.

Security video shows the man breaking into Heritage House Antiques around 3:30 a.m. He was wearing a hoodie, mask, and gloves and had brought a hammer and a duffel bag. Store owner, Marilyn Wallace, says the thief actually did more monetary damage inside the shop.

"The tall cases are about $1500 cases," Wallace said. "He broke out the whole front door which was tempered glass, so it's gonna be expensive to replace."

After using the hammer to smash display cases to get to the sterling silver inside, the thief left the store. The entire heist took just five minutes.

"To know that he came in and we probably welcomed him in, talked to him, and then told him to have a nice day, and then he came back Christmas morning and broke in," Wallace said."

Right now, police do not have any suspects. The only description they have is that the thief was a white male who was not at home around 4 a.m. on Christmas.

"I'm going to be leery of every guy that comes in that fits the description in the video," Wallace said.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Denham Springs Police Department at 225-665-5106.