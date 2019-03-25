80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Burglar kicked in front door, stole fridge & stove from Baton Rouge home

1 hour 15 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, March 25 2019 Mar 25, 2019 March 25, 2019 12:59 PM March 25, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Investigators are looking for a burglar who seemingly stole everything but the kitchen sink from an East Baton Rouge home.

According to the sheriff's office, the break-in happened at a home on Dianna Dive, just off Joor Road, on Feb. 23. Deputies say the man kicked in the front door and managed to take a black Whirlpool stove and black Frigidaire refrigerator and load them into his vehicle. Both items were valued at about $800 a piece.

Surveillance cameras spotted the thief driving off in a pick-up truck.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days