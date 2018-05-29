Burglar eats 3 pizzas, ice cream during church break-in

91°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) - Police say a hungry burglar helped himself to three frozen pizzas and some ice cream at a church before vandalizing the building.

Pastor Michael Gray said in an email the unidentified burglar ate food and broke the door to the church's food pantry along with a vase and some other objects.

The Journal Tribune reports the suspect got into the Old Orchard Beach United Methodist Church through a door that was left open. Church officials say they will be more careful with building security.

The church asks members in a Facebook post to "pray for the person or persons" involved in the crime. Police continue to investigate.

