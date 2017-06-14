Burglar chased on four-wheeler by witness; suspect later arrested

IBERVILLE - A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home in Ramah and was chased by a witness on a four-wheeler.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Keon Fisher for simple burglary. A witness at the scene, Steve Graves, said he saw the man running from the house and knew something wasn't right.

"And I seen him he took off and ran from the house and ran jumped into his car so I stopped my wife and told her to call the cops," Graves said.

According to the sheriff's office, Fisher kicked in the door of a home and a family member of the victim chased Fisher on a four-wheeler after witnessing the burglary. Fisher was later caught by deputies after they received reports of a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood. Deputies later stopped the vehicle on I-10 and took Fisher into custody.

Graves confronted Fisher on his four-wheeler, to which Fisher responded that he was lost.

"He come out and I blocked him at the end of the road. And I asked him what he was doing, and he told me he was lost. And I told him he wasn't lost and I knew what he was doing. He was breaking into this dude's house," Graves said.

The sheriff's office says, Fisher has an extensive criminal history for burglaries and may be a person of interest in burglaries in other areas. According to arrest records, he was on probation for a separate burglary charge in East Baton Rouge Parish at the time of his arrest. Fisher also reportedly had a 2-year-old in the car at the time of the incident.

The homeowner of the house Fisher reportedly broke into said this isn't the first time his house has been targeted by criminals.

"This is about the third of fourth time this has happened," Aaron Barlow said. "And it's costing me money. That door is $450 dollars that he kicked in right there. Now he's going to cost me. And I just don't appreciate that one bit."