Burbank housing development in flood-prone area gets approval

BATON ROUGE- A proposed subdivision in a flood-prone area moved one step closer to happening Monday night. The East Baton Rouge Planning Commission approved the plan, which is a 57-housing development off of Burbank Drive. and S. Kenilworth Parway.

The development sits in a Special Flood Hazard Area, concerning some people.

“As you build it, it can't hold water like it used to and they can't get the water out of it. When the next flood comes, we'll be sorry,” said Doug Daigle.

But developers told the planning commission that they are not asking anything different than what other developers have been approved for on Burbank. The houses would be raised and meet city-parish building standards.

Daigle says, that’s the problem. “My worry is that [the planning commission] has given developers the expectation that they'll be approved even in a flood plain.”

The proposal was deferred before it was approved Monday night. The development does not need to go on to council for action.