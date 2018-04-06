Burbank Drive reopens after gas line rupture Friday morning

UPDATE: BRFD says the gas line has been shut off and the roadway has reopened.

BATON ROUGE - A ruptured gas line has shut down Burbank Drive going southbound from W Lee Drive to Staring Lane.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident occurred near the intersection of Burbank Drive and Ben Hur Road sometime before 9:45 a.m.

No other information was available. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.