BUMP? Orange signs dot Zachary as city-wide road repairs get underway

ZACHARY - Bright orange signs emblazoned with the word "BUMP" are posted near streets and through neighborhoods in Zachary as the city works on a pothole repair project.

Resident Richard Stalder says the signs have been up for about two weeks. One of them is in his front yard.

"As long as it's temporary," he said, remarking on its unfashionable curb appeal.

Mayor David Amrhein tells WBRZ the "BUMP" signs are to alert drivers about work being done in the road ahead of them. The signs are posted near sections of road that have been cut out in preparation of work to fill a pothole.

"I think it's good that they're trying to fix the roads," said Stalder. "It's kind of an anomaly to have a 'BUMP' sign to designate a depression in the road."

Whether it be a bump or a hole, some residents say they're glad the signs are there as a warning. Other residents call the signs tacky.

Some of the holes in the streets have already been repaired. Amrhein says this project should be completed in July. A street overlay project is slated to begin in September and will be more widespread around the community. Public Works is currently working on a road list, which should be ready in the next two weeks.

One family is having fun with the signs. Sara Horn is expecting a child later this year. Her husband snapped a photo of her next to one of the signs.

"He thought that was really, really funny that there was a bump sign right in front of our house," said Horn.