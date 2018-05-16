Latest Weather Blog
Bulletproof backpacks likely coming to Louisiana schools
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana schoolchildren will be allowed to carry bulletproof backpacks to class, under a bill expected to become law.
The Senate gave the proposal final passage with a 25-1 vote Wednesday.
Bill sponsor Sen. Mike Walsworth, a West Monroe Republican, says the bags could protect students if a shooter is on campus. Current law forbids the wearing of body armor at schools.
A spokesman for Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards says the governor is expected to sign the measure. The backpack proposal was one of about two dozen gun bills filed this year, mostly stemming from the February shooting at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed.
Democrats proposed gun restrictions, while Republicans advocated for loosening firearm rules. Most of the measures were unsuccessful.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police searching for suspect after truck stolen from food mart
-
Community members fight blight, crime in Baton Rouge with clean up effort
-
Livingston Parish one step closer to putting resource officers in every school
-
Dutchtown High graduate earns more than $1 million in scholarships
-
Collision shop's business operations questioned by state