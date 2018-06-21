83°
Bullet removed from wounded man helps in murder conviction

3 hours 12 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 June 21, 2018 4:32 PM June 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News 4
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) - Prosecutors in South Carolina say a bullet in a wounded security guard shifted enough after a year to be safely removed, and it helped lead to a murder conviction in a related shooting.
  
Authorities say 25-year-old Andre Crawford was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday for murder and attempted murder.
  
Prosecutors say Crawford shot two security guards outside Club Leon in Round O in June 2016, killing one of them.
  
The 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office said in a news release that doctors initially considered it too dangerous to remove the bullet from the survivor because it rested on his liver.
  
Prosecutors say the wounded guard identified the shooter in court. Although the murder weapon wasn't found, the bullet removed from the survivor matched one removed from the slain guard.

