Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
PETALUMA, Calif. - A bulldog named Zsa Zsa won a coveted honor on Saturday: she's this year's ugliest dog.
Dogs with hairless bodies and lolling tongues flaunted their imperfections as they competed to win the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The event took place Saturday this year at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, a departure from previous years when it was held on Friday. Organizers say they wanted more people to attend.
This year's dogs include a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt and a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin.
The dogs walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner takes home $1,500.
Last year's winner was a 125-pound gentle giant named Martha - a Neopolitan Mastiff with a droopy face.
