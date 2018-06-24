90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest

5 hours 1 minute 6 seconds ago Sunday, June 24 2018 Jun 24, 2018 June 24, 2018 2:29 PM June 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PETALUMA, Calif. - A bulldog named Zsa Zsa won a coveted honor on Saturday: she's this year's ugliest dog.

Dogs with hairless bodies and lolling tongues flaunted their imperfections as they competed to win the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The event took place Saturday this year at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, a departure from previous years when it was held on Friday. Organizers say they wanted more people to attend.

This year's dogs include a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt and a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin.

The dogs walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner takes home $1,500.

Last year's winner was a 125-pound gentle giant named Martha - a Neopolitan Mastiff with a droopy face.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days