Bull rider dies after being stomped in Denver competition

19 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, January 16 2019 Jan 16, 2019 January 16, 2019 12:47 PM January 16, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo:The Professional Bull Riders

DENVER (AP) - A professional bull rider died after a bull stomped on his chest during a competition at the National Western Stock Show in Denver.

The Professional Bull Riders say Mason Lowe died Tuesday evening after being taken to a hospital. Group spokesman Andrew Giangola said he was wearing a mandated protective vest.

The 25-year-old from Exeter, Missouri, was ranked 18th in the world. He was injured while coming out of a chute on a bull weighing about 1,700 pounds and attempting to stay on for eight seconds. A witness told KCNC-TV that Lowe fell off and was stomped as he tried to get up.

Professional Bull Riders CEO Sean Gleason says the group and the stock show extend sympathies to Lowe's family.

