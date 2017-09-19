89°
Buildings crumble, rubble in streets as earthquake rocks Mexico City

2 hours 27 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, September 19 2017 Sep 19, 2017 September 19, 2017 2:50 PM September 19, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MEXICO CITY - Mexico State Gov. Alfredo del Mazo tells the Televisa news network that the magnitude 7.1 earthquake has killed at least two people in his state, which borders Mexico City.
  
Del Mazo said a quarry worker was killed when the quake unleashed a rock slide, and another died when hit by a falling lamppost.
  
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 76 miles (123 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City.
  

