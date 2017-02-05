Building destroyed by fire at site of planned movie studio

75°
February 05, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

MARRERO, La. - Authorities say a 1920s-era building on property in Marrero that was being transformed into a movie production facility has been destroyed by fire.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that Jefferson Parish firefighters were called to the art deco building shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

James Bohman of the Marrero-Ragusa Volunteer Fire Department estimated that around 10 units from four local fire departments battled the enormous blaze. He said a cause hasn't been determined.

Tom Conrad, president of New Orleans Motion Picture Studios, said he began leasing the former industrial property in January 2016 and planned a renovation of the facility into a production studio.

Conrad said plans for the building that burned hadn't been finalized, but he had envisioned the potential for a studio set harkening back to the 1920s.

