79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Building destroyed by fire at site of planned movie studio

2 years 1 week 4 days ago Sunday, February 05 2017 Feb 5, 2017 February 05, 2017 11:36 AM February 05, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

MARRERO, La. - Authorities say a 1920s-era building on property in Marrero that was being transformed into a movie production facility has been destroyed by fire.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that Jefferson Parish firefighters were called to the art deco building shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

James Bohman of the Marrero-Ragusa Volunteer Fire Department estimated that around 10 units from four local fire departments battled the enormous blaze. He said a cause hasn't been determined.

Tom Conrad, president of New Orleans Motion Picture Studios, said he began leasing the former industrial property in January 2016 and planned a renovation of the facility into a production studio.

Conrad said plans for the building that burned hadn't been finalized, but he had envisioned the potential for a studio set harkening back to the 1920s.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days