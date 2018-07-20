Bug, rodent, filth violations close Louisiana fish market

Photo: KTBS

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A fish market in Louisiana has been closed after state health inspectors say they found rodents, insects and a dog living inside it.

The Shreveport Times reported Wednesday that the state Department of Health has ordered the Dupont Fish Market in Shreveport to close. A sign posted near the market's door says, "This establishment is declared to be an imminent health hazard by the state health officer."

The restaurant was inspected after the health department received multiple complaints about the market's cleanliness. In addition to the rodents, flies and the dog, inspectors also found unsanitary working conditions including dog feces on the floor.

The market has been inspected three times since the beginning of 2018. Department of Health spokesman Sean Ellis said each inspection found violations that weren't corrected.