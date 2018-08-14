91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Buffalo Zoo's elephants moving to New Orleans

3 hours 41 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 August 14, 2018 11:10 AM August 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Derek Gee/Buffalo News
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Zoo's two aging Asian elephants are moving to New Orleans.
  
Zoo officials announced Tuesday that the 35- and 36-year-old female elephants will move out of the zoo's 1912 elephant house and adjoining yard to a newly renovated exhibit that houses two other aging elephants at the Audubon Zoo.
  
The new space in Louisiana has multiple pools, shade trees and a new barn with heated and padded floors.
  
Buffalo's cramped elephant house has long been criticized by animal rights activists as inadequate, especially given Buffalo's long winters.
  
Buffalo Zoo Board Chairman Jonathan Dandes says the decision to move the elephants demonstrates the zoo's willingness to do what's best for its animals.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days