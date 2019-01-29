Latest Weather Blog
Budweiser Clydesdales tour Georgia before Super Bowl
ATLANTA (AP) - Budweiser is touring its iconic Clydesdales around Georgia before the Super Bowl starts in Atlanta this weekend.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the large horses were in Marietta on Monday and will appear in Lithia Springs on Tuesday afternoon. Budweiser says its Clydesdales were first introduced in 1933 after Prohibition was repealed.
It says the horses serve as symbols of the "unconquerable American spirit," as well as the brand. The Clydesdales head to Sugar Hill on Wednesday and Norcross on Thursday before appearing in Atlanta. The beer company says it will also be donating clean energy to Atlanta throughout the week.
The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will face off Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which was under a winter weather advisory early Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friends remember parents of alleged killer Dakota Theriot
-
Felicianas brace for possible winter weather
-
Domestic abuse prosecutor weighs in on Livingston Parish murders
-
Theriot kept isolated from other inmates as LA detectives arrive in VA...
-
Mayor Broome shows support during ExxonMobil turmoil