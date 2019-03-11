67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Budget plan seeks $2B to shelter migrant kids

2 hours 25 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 March 11, 2019 4:42 PM March 11, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is asking Congress to set up a fund of up to $2 billion to pay for sheltering migrant children who arrive with their families or alone at the U.S. border.
  
The president's budget calls for the additional resources over a three-year period. The first installment in 2020 would total $480 million.
  
The issue of migrant children turned into a political debacle last summer for the administration after its "zero tolerance" policy led to parents and kids being separated at the border. But migrant children - often young teens - have been arriving for years.
  
The budget says the number of children requiring care is "inherently unpredictable" and more money is needed to ensure enough room in government shelters. Most kids are eventually released to parents or relatives.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days