60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Budget plan's $1 trillion deficit sours some Republicans

1 hour 18 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, February 08 2018 Feb 8, 2018 February 08, 2018 5:08 PM February 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republicans rode the tea party wave to power eight years ago on a message of fiscal responsibility and attacking budget deficits. That was then.
  
On Thursday, the Republican-led Congress was rounding up support for a bipartisan budget bill that would put the government on track for annual deficits topping $1 trillion. Such a gap was last seen nearly a decade ago as the country was struggling to pull out of the recession.
  
Dedicated fiscal conservatives have criticized the plan. Others accepted it as a necessary compromise, in part to keep the government running.
  
Republican Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina says the GOP could be seen as hypocritical: It criticized the national debt while Democrat Barack Obama was president but is adding to it now that Republicans have total control.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days