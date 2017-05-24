Budget office to gauge health bill effect on coverage, cost

WASHINGTON - The Congressional Budget Office plans to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the Republican House-passed health care bill would have on coverage and premiums.



The report could give talking points to House Republicans for their bill, or to Democrats who voted unanimously against it.



For GOP senators holding private meetings to sketch out their own legislation, the report's figures could serve as a starting point as they consider changing the House's Medicaid cuts, tax credits and other policies.



In previous reports on earlier versions of the bill, the nonpartisan budget office concluded the legislation would increase the number of uninsured Americans by 24 million over a decade.