Budget dispute could force another Louisiana special session

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Within minutes of reaching a long-sought tax compromise, Louisiana House lawmakers dove into another partisan debate that threatens to force them into a third special session this year.

They disagree over how to craft a budget for the year that starts July 1, after Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed an earlier $28.5 billion version.

Only days remain to get a budget to Edwards in the special session, which must end June 4. A spending plan hasn't started advancing in the House, where budget measures must start.

House Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry, a Republican, argues Edwards' veto, along with constitutional restrictions, force a slower process.

Democrats suggest Henry is dragging his feet in retaliation for the veto.

The steps Henry says are necessary haven't always been used in prior sessions.