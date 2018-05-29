Latest Weather Blog
Budget dispute could force another Louisiana special session
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Within minutes of reaching a long-sought tax compromise, Louisiana House lawmakers dove into another partisan debate that threatens to force them into a third special session this year.
They disagree over how to craft a budget for the year that starts July 1, after Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed an earlier $28.5 billion version.
Only days remain to get a budget to Edwards in the special session, which must end June 4. A spending plan hasn't started advancing in the House, where budget measures must start.
House Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry, a Republican, argues Edwards' veto, along with constitutional restrictions, force a slower process.
Democrats suggest Henry is dragging his feet in retaliation for the veto.
The steps Henry says are necessary haven't always been used in prior sessions.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bluff Road overpass now closed for summer repairs
-
WATCH: Massive swarm of flies surround gas station in Slidell
-
Community mourning mother and son killed in fiery crash on I-12
-
Part of Bluff Road to be closed for the summer starting Tuesday
-
Thousands of flags fill State Capitol garden honoring fallen Louisiana heroes