Budget deal 'Not looking good,' Trump tweets

Friday, January 19 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says efforts to avert a government shutdown are "Not looking good."
  
Trump says in a tweet late Friday evening that it's "Not looking good for our great Military or Safety & Security on the very dangerous Southern Border."
  
And he's blaming Democrats, saying they want a federal government shutdown "in order to help diminish the great success of the Tax Cuts, and what they are doing for our booming economy."
  
Lawmakers are trying to hash out a deal to keep the federal government open. A partial shutdown will begin at midnight if Congress doesn't pass a funding bill.
  

