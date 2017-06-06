80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Budget deal could resolve governor, attorney general dispute

June 06, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers say they have a struck a deal they expect to end a budget feud, and the lawsuit associated with it, between Louisiana's governor and attorney general over an escrow account containing millions.

Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry sued Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration in April, accusing the administration of improperly withholding the money that the attorney general's office says is needed to finance its operations.

The agreement was brokered by Republican Sen. Bret Allain, vice chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. It involves a complex transfer of funds that would wipe out the $5.3 million sitting in the contested escrow account in exchange for giving the attorney general's office $2.7 million in other state financing.

Legislation containing the agreement must win approval before the regular session ends Thursday.

