Budget bills start advancing in Louisiana House
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Lawmakers in the Louisiana House have ended days of inaction on the budget.
The House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday advanced a package of bills to chart spending on state government operations in the financial year that begins July 1.
The panel zipped through the measures quickly, sending them to the full House for debate with no objection.
The House is expected to consider them Thursday.
Lawmakers had raised concerns that the special session had entered its second and final week without action on a budget and no bills submitted by Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry.
Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed a previous $28.5 billion budget.
Amid pressure, Henry introduced budget proposals Tuesday that accounted for the money already available - and nearly $400 million in taxes backed by the House.
The session must end June 4.
