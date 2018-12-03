Buddy Guy to be honored in home state of Louisiana

53°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Facebook
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Blues legend Buddy Guy will be honored in his Louisiana hometown this weekend.
  
The Advocate reports that tourism officials on Saturday will honor Guy and his contributions to music.
  
Guy was born in Lettsworth in Pointe Coupee Parrish.
  
During the ceremony, Louisiana and Mississippi officials will declare a "Buddy Guy Day" and unveil a marker as part of the Mississippi Blues Trail. They will also designate Highway 418 in Lettsworth as Buddy Guy Way.
  
Guy, who is 82, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

