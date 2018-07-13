Buddy Amoroso's widow plans to seek his seat on metro council

BATON ROUGE - The wife of late councilman Buddy Amoroso will seek her husband's seat on the East Baton Rouge Metro Council.

Denise Amoroso's decision to go after the interim spot was confirmed by councilman Matt Watson Friday afternoon. If she takes over the seat, she would hold it until a special election can be held to elect a proper successor.

The announcement comes just days after a group of metro council members threatened to abstain from a vote that would install her to serve out the remainder of her husband's term. That threat was met with controversy Tuesday night.

The group avoiding a vote could force the governor to name someone to fill the seat until a special election.

It is common practice for a spouse to fill a councilmember's vacant seat in the event of his or her untimely death.

Buddy Amoroso was was fatally struck by a vehicle while biking in St. Francisville in late June. The driver who hit Amoroso has since been charged with his death.