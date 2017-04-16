Buckle up in back: Mississippi sets stricter seat belt law

JACKSON, Miss. - Mississippi will require back-seat passengers to buckle up in most vehicles, starting this summer.



Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed Senate Bill 2724 on April 5, and it becomes law July 1.



Mississippi already has a law requiring seat belts for front-seat adult passengers and for children anywhere in a vehicle.



Under the new law, a driver could be fined $25 for every unbelted passenger, although violations would not be listed on a person's driving record.



Buses will be exempt from the new seat belt law, as will farm, mail and utility vehicles.



The Governors Highway Safety Association says 28 states already require back-seat passengers to buckle up.