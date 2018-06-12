BTR to make major announcement Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge Airport say they've got a major announcement to make.

The topic of the announcement is still under wraps. Officials will make the announcement later Tuesday morning.

The airport has seen some changes over the past few years. BTR has been searching for a permanent airport director since 2016. Assistant Airport Director Ralph Hennessy had been serving as interim director but he resigned back in April.

It's unclear if the announcement relates to the airport director search, but the committee tasked with that said earlier this year that they hoped to conduct final interviews in July.

Mike Edwards, the current interim director, was appointed by the Metro Council in May.